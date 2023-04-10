HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing charges in Horry County after allegedly pulling out a gun and stealing a woman’s purse, according to police documents.

Horry County police charged Micahel Lee Henry Jr., 24, with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested on April 3 and then released on Thursday after posting bonds totaling $30,000, according to online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the documents, the incident happened at about midnight on March 24 in an apartment on Whitty Drive. The woman told police she gave the suspect her purse containing $220, credit cards, an identification card and prescriptions and that he ran away.

No additional information was immediately available.