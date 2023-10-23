HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting someone in the leg, according to Horry County arrest documents obtained by News13.

Robert Allen Steed, 34, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday morning and released Monday afternoon on a $20,000 bond.

The incident happened on Belle Terre Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, warrants show. A responding officer found four people outside in the parking lot, with another laying on the ground.

The person laying on the ground had been shot, according to a police report. He told police he was not sure where he was shot, but the officer found blood on the back part of the victim’s thigh.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available.