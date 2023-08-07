HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting that injured one person on Friday, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.
Jan Alexander Boyzo Osuna, of Horry County, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, warrants show. He allegedly shot someone three times in the stomach and thigh that required “life-saving” surgery.
The shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Buddy Lane off of Highway 707, according to police. During the initial investigation, police asked residents to “go inside and stay inside.”
Police also said operations at the nearby Horry County Parks and Recreation South Strand Recreation Center and South Strand County Complex, which are off of Scipio Lane, were temporarily paused and the facilities were placed on a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Osuna was still in jail as of Monday afternoon at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, online booking records show.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here