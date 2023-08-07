HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting that injured one person on Friday, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Jan Alexander Boyzo Osuna, of Horry County, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, warrants show. He allegedly shot someone three times in the stomach and thigh that required “life-saving” surgery.

The shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Buddy Lane off of Highway 707, according to police. During the initial investigation, police asked residents to “go inside and stay inside.”

Police also said operations at the nearby Horry County Parks and Recreation South Strand Recreation Center and South Strand County Complex, which are off of Scipio Lane, were temporarily paused and the facilities were placed on a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Osuna was still in jail as of Monday afternoon at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, online booking records show.