HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old Horry County man is facing weapons charges after he called authorities early Monday morning and said he had shot someone, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

One person was killed and another person hurt in the shooting on Ashmun Road near Longs, Horry County police said. Authorities have not released information about the condition of the injured person.

Anthony Moody, 46, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and unlawful carrying of a pistol and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, jail records show. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

He called authorities about 1:30 a.m. to report the shooting, the warrants show.

When officers arrived, a police report says they found one person laying in the ditch in front of a residence on Ashmun Road, and another person was taken to the hospital by EMS. Moody was arrested a short time later on nearby Freemont Road.

He did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon and was prohibited from possessing a gun because of a past felony conviction in South Carolina.

No additional information was immediately available.

