HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in a home in the Loris area on Friday night, according to Horry County authorities.
Ron Riggins of Loris was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Police responded to the area of Kingcrest Drive at about 11:20 p.m. for a shooting, a police report shows. A woman was standing outside of the home who told police that Riggins was inside, where he was found dead.
Horry County police told News13 the case is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.