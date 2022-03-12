MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of S. Kings Highway, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Dondald Calderone Jr. died at the scene He lived in the Myrtle Beach area, she said.
No additional information was immediately available. The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.