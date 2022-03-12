MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of S. Kings Highway, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Dondald Calderone Jr. died at the scene He lived in the Myrtle Beach area, she said.

No additional information was immediately available. The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

