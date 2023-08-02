HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man has been charged after he barricaded himself inside a home and allegedly threatened several people early Wednesday morning near Loris, according to police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was charged with domestic violence after the incident at a home off of Highway 701 South.

Officers were called to the area at 3:08 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. The man was reported to be “inebriated and threatening others in the home, including 4 juveniles, who hid in bedrooms and closets with no ability to leave,” according to police.

When officers arrived, they tried to meet with the suspect, but he refused to open the door and continued with destructive behavior inside the home, police said.

HCPD Special Operations team members, including SWAT and negotiators, were called to the scene, and during a two-hour period, officers were able to get everyone out of the home and take the man into custody, police said.

No additional details were immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Loris police assisted at the scene.