HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after two people were hurt in a shooting on Juniper Bay Road near Conway that allegedly resulted from an argument about him doing donuts in the victims’ driveway, according to Horry County police.

Cole Windell Cooper of Galivants Ferry faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, according to a police report and warrants obtained by News13. As of Monday morning, he remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, according to online jail records.

The incident happened at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday when police said Cooper drove to the victim’s property and began doing donuts in their driveway. Cooper and one of the victims then got into an argument before Cooper allegedly fired a shotgun at the victims.

After the shooting, the report said the victims drove to a fire station on Juniper Bay Road to get help. When no one came out, they drove again on Juniper Bay Road to wait for EMS.

According to the arrest warrant, both victims suffered injuries to their body, arms and face areas.

No additional information was immediately available.

