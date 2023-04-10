LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 59-year-old man is facing attempted murder and other charges after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a home in the Longs area during a domestic dispute, according to Horry County police records.

Melvin Lee Fairchild, 59, was arrested on Thursday after the alleged incident on Dewitt Road. In addition to attempted murder, he was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and domestic violence.

A victim in the case told officers the shooting happened after she and Fairchild got into an argument about another man and that he shot toward the man’s home while she standing outside next to a mailbox, a police report said.

According to an arrest warrant, Fairchild had taken the woman’s phone the day before the shooting and broke it to prevent her from being able to call authorities.

The person inside the home told officers that he was sitting in a recliner when he heard the gunshots “coming through his residence,” the report said. Bullets went through the living room and bedroom walls and also hit a wall where the kitchen was located.

As of Monday afternoon, Dewitt remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on bonds totaling $37,500, according to online jail records.

No one was injured in the incident, the report said.