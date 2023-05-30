HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man was arrested after allegedly shooting and kidnapping someone in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Collins Xavier Manning Bates, 29, of Columbia, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the warrants.

A police report obtained by News13 shows Bates allegedly shot someone in the 9800 block of N. Kings Highway.

Bates allegedly shot someone, then threatened the other person there and forced them to drive him away from the scene, leaving the person he shot, according to the warrants.

Bates was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains in jail on a $6,000 bond for the weapons charge, online jail records show.