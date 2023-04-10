HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges in Horry County after allegedly holding a victim at gunpoint, hitting them with his gun and also shooting at them, according to a police report.

Willis Nicholas Moss, 44, was arrested after Saturday’s incident near Churchview Lane by Horry County police and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a felony. He was being held without bond Monday in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, online jail records showed.

According to the police report, Moss attacked the victim after asking them to drive him to the end of the street. When the victim pulled into the roadway, Moss allegedly pulled out a gun, put it next to the victim’s head and began to ask questions.

According to the report, the victim put the car in park and tried to get out but Moss grabbed them and fired his gun toward them before getting out and running away. He was arrested after talking to officers on the phone and then returning to his home, where police had set up a perimter.

The police report also said that Moss has a previous conviction for arson, which is considered a violent crime.