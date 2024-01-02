HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 59-year-old man is in jail on a $50,000 bond after being charged in the hit-and-run death of an Horry County teenager, authorities said.

Daniel Jay Leaser is charged with hit-and-run, duties of a driver involved in an accident with death, according to online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was booked into the jail Sunday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Leaser was driving a 2013 Ford Expedition that hit and killed 15-year-old Austin Barnard at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday. It happened in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business near Stanley Drive in the Murrells Inlet area.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said Barnard died at the scene. Leaser was not injured.

Barnard attended St. James High School, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.

“Our district has a team of counselors who are available to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel if needing assistance during this difficult time,” Bourcier said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

