COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was on parole for a murder in Horry County in 1995 that escaped from authorities in Columbus County has been arrested in Georgia, according to authorities.

Duane Henderson Manning, 56, was on parole for a 1995 homicide conviction in Horry County but was under supervised parole in North Carolina through a common interstate agreement at the time of his escape, according to the state’s Department of Adult Corrections.

Authorities said they arrested Manning in Garden City, Georgia. He escaped on Sept. 7.

Chrysti Shain, director of communications for the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Manning was convicted of homicide in Horry County in 1995 and released on parole in 2015.

Manning’s conviction in North Carolina was a pending violation of his South Carolina parole, officials said.