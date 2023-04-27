HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man out of jail on bond on a 2017 attempted-murder charge in Marion County has been returned to jail after leading Horry County authorities on a pursuit on Highway 501 that police said reached nearly 110 mph.

Horry County police arrested Anthony Gamble III on Tuesday in Marion County after he abandoned the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Myrtle Beach, and hid in the woods, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Horry County police began pursuing the 2012 Ford Fusion driving on Highway 501 after Conway police tried to stop the vehicle near Four Mile Road, the report said. An Horry County officer later saw the vehicle with its emergency flashers on near Highway 22, and after turning around, caught up with the vehicle near Aynor.

Initially, the report said officers pursued the vehicle at 45 mph in a 60 mph zone. However, speeds reached about 110 mph once the pursuit crossed the bridge into Marion County on Highway 501, the report said.

Before Marion County authorities could join the pursuit, the report said the car turned into a church parking and rammed a gate before going behind the church and driving through a chain-link fence and into the woods.

When officers got to the vehicle in the woods, it was still running but the driver was no longer inside, the report said. Officers, however, heard Gamble running in the woods and later found him trying to hide.

Gamble remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after being charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, improper lane change and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to online jail records. He was given bonds totaling $10,450.

Police later found out that the vehicle had been stolen in Myrtle Beach after the owner got out and left the keys inside while delivering food.

Gamble has a history of alleged criminal behavior. He was arrested by Myrtle Beach police in December 2017 at the Sea Gypsy Motel while he was wanted by Mullins police for attempted murder. No information about that incident was available.

In December 2018, Myrtle Beach police also charged Gamble with carjacking after a crash involving several vehicles in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass.

Count on News13 for updates.