CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to shooting a woman in May 2022, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Dale Turner pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the May 17, 2022, shooting, the solicitor’s office said. The woman was shot three times after Turner followed her from their child’s school.

Officers called to Lake Park Drive in Socastee found the woman in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds that were considered to be life-threatening. She spoke at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

“My desire to live was greater than his desire to kill me,” she told court officials.

“The State would like to thank the Horry County Police and Detective Skellett for a job well done,” said Lauree Richardson Ortiz, the domestic violence solicitor who prosecuted the case. “In addition, the State would like to thank the victim for having the courage to confront the defendant and cooperate with the prosecution. It is only through victim cooperation that the State can help put an end to domestic violence.”