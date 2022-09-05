HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the South Carolina Department of Education over claims that he was racially discriminated against while working as a school bus mechanic in Conway.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, claims Eric Jordan, who is Black, was subject to “repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks” starting in his first week on the job in 2018. The lawsuit claims Jordan was the only Black employee.

Jordan’s co-workers allegedly made comments to him on his first day of employment, such as “I didn’t know it was going to be one of y’all,” and “I’m not sure why they hired you to work here,” according to the lawsuit.

In his second week, one employee — who no longer works for the Department of Education — allegedly flashed Jordan a KKK card and warned him “not to ‘get out of line’ because he knows how to ‘handle'” him, according to the lawsuit.

That same person also allegedly told him “I got something at home that could cover you up,” alluding to a white bedsheet, a symbol of the robes worn by the KKK, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Jordan was criticized and disciplined for mistakes he didn’t make “in an attempt to cover for the other white employees” without any evidence of wrongdoing by Jordan.

During Bike Week, Jordan and his co-workers rode their motorcycles to work at the bus shop. One employee allegedly told another person that Jordan’s Harley-Davidson was stolen, according to the lawsuit.

Jordan said the white employees were allowed to leave on Election Day for the 2020 presidential election to go to the polls and vote during work hours, but Jordan wasn’t allowed, according to the lawsuit.

After the election, the lawsuit claims the other employees harassed Jordan, “proudly announcing their affinity for the then-president Donald Trump and physically and verbally intimidating [Jordan] because he refused to express the same sentiments or to disclose for whom he placed his vote.”

At another point, an employee told Jordan “I’m not taking orders from a Black man,” according to the lawsuit.

In another instance, an employee got into an argument with Jordan over the National Anthem at sporting events and whether or not they would play the “Negro National Anthem,” according to the lawsuit. Multiple employees also called him a racial slur.

Jordan notified his supervisors of the harassment, who did nothing to address the discrimination, according to the lawsuit.

Jordan sent department officials a recording of an employee calling him a racial slur in front of other employees. That employee was fired, but the lawsuit claims the department did nothing to prevent retaliation from the other employees.

Jordan claims he was retaliated against from other employees in the weeks following the video, including one employee attempting to lock the garage door so Jordan couldn’t park a work truck inside the garage, which would cause him to be disciplined or fired, according to the lawsuit. In another instance, an employee allegedly trashed Jordan’s work truck.

Jordan also claims department equipment was placed inside his personal vehicle, but he found it before anyone could accuse him of stealing it, according to the lawsuit.

One of Jordan’s responsibilities was to change the oil in the buses. While checking the oil, he would leave the bus hoods up to mark which ones needed an oil change. His co-workers would close the hoods so that he would have to check them all again, according to the lawsuit.

In August 2021, Jordan filed a charge with the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission, which transferred him to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states supervisors apologized to Jordan in August 2021 and said they’d do what they could do to make sure the harassment stopped. However, Jordan said it continued. A month after the apology, employees made a part using shop equipment — a violation of policy — to put on the tractor he was supposed to ride that “drastically restricted the speed of the tractor, and forced him to work for a much longer time in the hot sun.”

One employee spoke up to supervisors about the racial discrimination Jordan faced, but none of the supervisors did anything about it, according to the lawsuit.

Jordan “suffered severe anxiety, mental distress, and fear for his personal safety and the safety of his family,” according to the lawsuit, causing Jordan to get counseling.

In October 2021, Jordan had to stay in a hospital due to heart failure and had to take an extended medical leave from his job, which he claims was a result of the “intense stress and emotional anguish.”

Jordan accuses the South Carolina Department of Education of violating the South Carolina Human Affairs Law, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the South Carolina Whistleblower Act. The department is also accused of gross negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation.

Jordan is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

News13 has reached out to the South Carolina Department of Education for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Jordan requested a right to sue and a notice was issued and received on Aug. 4.