HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man wanted on multiple theft charges.
Zackery Faircloth is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs about 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos.
He is wanted on warrants for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. Police have released details about their investigation, including what was stolen and when they were taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.