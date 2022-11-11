HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted in connection with a deadly Socastee-area shooting was booked into jail Thursday.

Devin Lee Johnson, 18, was wanted in connection with a shooting Sept. 22 on Bay Road in the Socastee area.

Johnson is charged with murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records.

The shooting happened at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according to police. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to the Sonic Drive-In on Highway 707.

Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with serious injuries and later died, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Witnesses told police they saw two sedans in the parking lot of the car wash before they heard gunshots, according to a police report obtained by News13.