HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was endangered and led police on a chase last week died by suicide, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Zachary Sawyers, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was reported missing and endangered Friday morning. Friday afternoon, he was involved in a chase with Horry County police, who eventually called off the chase for safety reasons.

At the time, police said Sawyers was a danger to himself.

Officers later found his body near Watertower Road, McSpadden said.