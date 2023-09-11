HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old man who was shot and killed in his vehicle in the Loris area allegedly initiated the shooting, according to a police report obtained by News13.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said Scott Spivey of Tabor City died in the shooting.

The person who reported the shooting to police said a man in a black pickup truck jumped out and started shooting at them, according to the report. The person told police he shot back and that he thought the man was dead.

Police found Spivey dead in his front seat hunched over his center console with a handgun just underneath his hand, the report shows.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Camp Swamp Road and Highway 9 in the Loris area, according to officials. It happened on Saturday at about 6 p.m.

News13 reached out to Horry County police Monday morning to ask if the shooting was believed to be a road rage incident or whether or not it was a targeted or random shooting.

As of Monday afternoon, police have not responded.

