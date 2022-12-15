MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man won a $1 million lottery prize in the Myrtle Beach area while he was on his way to work, according to lottery officials.
The winning ticket was sold at Murphy Express at 557 International Drive, officials said. The $10 ticket won the man, who wished to remain anonymous, a $1 million prize with odds of 1 in 1,440,000.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I never thought I’d win $1 million.”
Instead of going to work, the man picked up his wife and they drove to Columbia to claim the prize, which he said he’ll use to expand his business.
“I’m going to invest in my business,” he said. “I always try to give back when I can.”
Murphy Express received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.