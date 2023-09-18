HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and woman from the Lowcountry were arrested on breach of trust charges after they were paid more than $29,000 for pools that were never installed, according to arrest documents from Horry County police.

Jeffrey Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, both of McClellanville, were charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent of $5,000 or more.

Police spoke with the victim in the Surfside Beach area in August, who said that he signed a contract with Sun Pools and Spas on March 17, according to a police report obtained by News13. He told police he had paid the company, but that no work had been done with the installation.

The victim said that the pool would be put in within 120 days from the signing of the contract, but as of meeting with police in August, no work had been started, according to the report. The victim told police he received a letter on July 12 from the “corporate counsel” of Sun Pools and Spas, telling him he would be refunded the full amount.

The person told police he had still not been refunded any of his money and had attempted to reach out to the attorney’s office, but was unsuccessful, the report shows. He provided police with documentation and the contract he had signed in March.

Police spoke with another person just three days prior in the Myrtle Beach area, who said he signed a contract with Sun Pools and Spas on Feb. 23 and that no work had been done, according to the report. That person also received a letter on July 12 saying that he would be refunded in full, but never was.

Jeffrey and Emilie Haas were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sept. 7, online jail records show. They were released the same day, each on a $30,000 bond.