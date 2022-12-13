HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a November 2020 shooting that killed a man in Socastee, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Ernest Howard, 23, of Marion, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the killing of Jeffrey Monnett, 33, who died in a hospital after he was shot on Nov. 27 at the Fairwood Terrace apartment complex.

A co-defendant, Diamantae Currie, 22, of Marion, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in November after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the solicitor’s office said.

“We are thankful that the victim’s family has seen firm justice served on both defendants who were involved in the death of their loved one,” Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin said.