HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 31-year-old Marion woman in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in Horry County.

Brittany Raven Lewis of Gresham was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday and charged with hit and run duties of a driver involved in a death in connection with the incident that happened about 10:30 p.m Thursday at Highway 17 Business and Catherine Drive near the PirateLand Camping Resort.

As of Tuesday morning, Lewis remained in jail on a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Lewis was allegedly driving a burgundy Nissan Versa that left the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers did not release information about her arrest.

