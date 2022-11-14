HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Monday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Horry County.

Diamantae Currie, 22, shot and killed Jeffrey Monnett in November 2020 near the Socastee area of Horry County, the solicitor’s office said.

Seth Oskin was the Assistant Solicitor who prosecuted the case for the solicitor’s office.

“Violent criminals prey on people who think they are buying or selling drugs,” Oskin said in a statement. “Here, the defendant tried to rob the victim and it led to this awful result. Mr. Monnett was a beloved son and cousin. We are thankful that this plea brings his family some sense of peace and justice.”

Additional information was not immediately available.