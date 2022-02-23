HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Mark Lazarus will run again for Horry County Council Chairman, he confirmed to News13 on Wednesday.

Lazarus said he expects to formally announce his campaign at a news conference in early March, ahead of a planned campaign kickoff event at El Cerro Grande on 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on March 10.

Lazarus told News13 on the phone he felt like he had some “unfinished business” and “didn’t go out” the way he wanted. He said he wants to bring leadership skills back to the table and mend some fences.

Lazarus was up for re-election for chairman in 2018 and lost to current councilman Johnny Gardner.

Current county councilman Johnny Vaught has also announced he’s running for chairman.