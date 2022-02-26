HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County students and staff members will no longer be required to wear a mask on school, the district said Saturday morning in a news release.

The district said the policy change announced by the South Carolina Department of Education on Friday is in response to updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This new update was announced by the South Carolina Department of Education on February 25, 2022, in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stating that “it is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/childcare programs.”

The change is effective immediately, according to a memorandum issued by the South Carolina Department of Education.