HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will break ground Monday afternoon on a new cancer facility in Horry County.

The long-awaited Center for Cancer Treatment and Research at Seacoast is a significant milestone because it’s the first comprehensive care center in Horry County that has all cancer services under one roof, McLeod Loris Seacoast CEO Monica Vehige said. It will have everything from medical oncology to infusion services and radiation oncology.

Vehige said it’s something the community has needed for a long time because it can be challenging for patients to travel to get the care they need.

“Currently, patients can be treated by our medical oncologist and hematologist, but they have, if they need radiation oncology, then they must travel to other facilities in Horry County for treatment,” she said. “We’ve really worked diligently … in the past four years with DHEC to expand our cancer care services and offer radiation therapy.”

Having everything in one place will benefit the entire Grand Strand, Vehige said.

“The incidence of cancer actually increases with age, And so with Horry County being the second-largest largest county in the state of South Carolina by 2030, and most of those people that are moving here are retirees, we know that prevention is key,” Vehige said. “But we also know that we’re going to have to expand cancer care to treat those patients.”

Vehige described the center is a dream come true.

“When I moved here 71/2 years ago from Dallas … I worked closely with the comprehensive cancer center, and since arriving in Myrtle Beach and understanding there was no single location for cancer care. It’s been a personal dream of mine to be able to offer that.”

The center will be staffed by current McLeoard health professionals and some new hires as well, Vehige said. It is expected to be up and running in late 2024 or early 2025.