MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference Saturday that there were no storm-related deaths from Hurricane Ian in the state.

McMaster also said no hospitals were damaged and the water systems are OK. McMaster added that power is being restored at a record pace.

Kim Stenson, director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, said preliminary numbers are that six electric co-ops reported damage, three counties reported infrastructure damage, eight counties reported residential damage and five counties reported business damage.

Officials said the infrastructure damage would include things such as the piers. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said there have been no issues with any bridges, and the biggest issue with roads is sand and debris on the road surfaces and in the drains.

The SCDOT said crews have cleared more than 1,100 downed trees off of roads across the state as of Saturday morning. They’re also helping in Pawleys Island and Garden City with debris and sand removal.

South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Pawleys Island and Garden City appear to be the hardest-hit areas as far as roads go. She said it’ll take about two to four days of work in that area.

SCDOT will work sun-up to sundown until the work is completed, Hall said.

McMaster will tour the Grand Strand by helicopter to see the damage before his 4 p.m. news conference in Georgetown.