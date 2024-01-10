ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said Wednesday that he cannot legally intervene in the town of Atlantic Beach’s disputed mayoral race held in November.

Town officials asked the governor on Friday to intervene in the town’s Nov. 7 election, which has been a source of controversy in the town.

“Just as the Governor does not have the authority to order a new election, the Governor does not have the authority to assume a judicial role and effectively decide (or direct the SEC to assume control of) a contested matter that is the subject of ongoing litigation,” McMaster’s office said.

However, the governor’s office called the dispute “an embarassing episode” and said it will continue to monitor the judicial proceedings.

The governor’s office also reccommended a path for officials to take going forward.

“Regardless, going forward, absent the General Assembly addressing this issue on a statewide level, the Town should transfer the authority for conducting municipal elections to the Horry County Board of Voter Registration and Elections … The residents of Atlantic Beach should have confidence in the Town’s ability to conduct municipal elections, and unfortunately, the Town has not been able to provide it,” McMaster’s office said.

Unofficial results from election night showed Josephine Isom, a town council member and mayor pro tem, defeating John David 62-49. However, in a recount two days after the election 18 challenged ballots were approved, swing the vote in favor of David, 65-64.

The town then held an emergency meeting on Nov. 10 and disbanded its election commission. Then, four days later, Davis asked the state Supreme Court to intervene.

Two weeks later, town officials decided to reinstate the panel but fire head commissioner Joe Montgomery. Then, the town then appointed Derrick Stevens to the election commission on Dec. 11 but still did not certify the results.