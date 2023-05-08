HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels Horry County is looking to expand due to the growing senior community along the Grand Strand.

In July 2022, Meals on Wheels Horry County cut the ribbon on its new home in Conway, and less than a year later, the organization is ready to expand again.

“We’re adding 11 to 14 grandparents a week who need our services,” said Michael Tyler, CEO of Meals on Wheels for Horry and Georgetown counties. “It truly is an unseen need in our community. We have grandparents in every nook and cranny of this community. Every neighborhood.”

With hundreds of seniors and more than 400 volunteers, the spot in Conway isn’t cutting it anymore.

The nonprofit has a vision to build and grow into a 10,000-square-foot facility in the Socastee area, but it will take time and help. Meals on Wheels has a donation goal of $1 million.

The Grand Strand is a popular retirement spot, meaning the senior population is constantly growing. The new facility would allow the nonprofit to expand its reach all the way into Georgetown County, fulfilling the mission of helping seniors live a comfortable and happy life.

“This is not a need that’s going to go away, not in our community,” Tyler said. “There’s too many people coming here and settling here, and aging here. And they’re going to need our services as this community, you know, continues to grow.”

The 2-acre plot of land will cost $350,000.

Those looking to donate can visit the Meals on Wheels Horry County website.