CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry County is in dire need of volunteers for its new care teams.

The organization serves meals to those who are homebound, elderly and terminally ill. Often times, many of its clients are isolated from the world and have no one to come and check in on them.

That’s where these new care teams come in.

In teams of two, women are visiting women and men are visiting men.

They will go into a client’s home and fellowship, pray and provide companionship.

“I don’t think I would want to live if I was completely alone, and didn’t have these wonderful people, that care about me and help me through a day because they’re all I have,” said Lisa Warren, who uses Meals on Wheels of Horry County.

With only her cats to talk to, Meals on Wheels client Warren had almost given up.

She’s currently trying to heal from a leg amputation and her dog recently died.

She said the care teams are giving her hope.

“It’s depressing to be alone and they lift your spirits and show you what kindness is,” Warren said.

The Meals on Wheels program typically provides five meals to clients once a week.

The new care teams, however, will give some extra one-on-one time to those who need it.

So far, the organization has about eight care teams and those volunteers said they’re happy to be a blessing to those in need.

“They’re waiting for us,” care team volunteer Maureen Chaffin said. “They’re so excited and they just like to talk. They want to share their stories and then I love to talk so then I share my story.”

Over the last year Meals on Wheels of Horry County said its client list has grown 600% — and that number is only expected to continue to grow.

“It’s an honor to be able to do this kind of work to volunteer,” care team volunteer Michelle Johnson said. “So many hands make light work, so if there’s an opportunity. If you’re out there, you’re newly retired, or you have some spare time please consider volunteering with Meals on Wheels of Horry County.”

Those looking to volunteer can go to Volunteer – Meals On Wheels of Horry County – Homebound Meals : Meals on Wheels (mowhc.org) and fill out the volunteer application.