HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry County has seen tremendous growth in recent years.

Due to this, they want to build and move to a new location, but they need help.

When Meals on Wheels first started in 2007, they were only serving about 35 people per week. Now, that number is up to 500, which is why they want to have a larger facility to continue helping more people.

Meals on Wheels is a faith-based nonprofit that provides five free meals per week to people they affectionately call “grandparents.”

To keep up with the growth, they need a new, permanent home that will have a lasting impact.

“Over 2,000 meals a week. It’s all volunteer driven, all volunteer based,” said Bryan Fields, a volunteer coordinator at Meals on Wheels. “And we have the most incredible volunteers that come and give of their time, give of their talents. And we are really really fortunate to have some amazing people.”

The organization said they have run out of space and their rent will jump from $3,500 to $6,000 per month. They are adding 11-14 people per week.

They have until December to find a new home.

“We’re reaching out to our community partners, our community members, those that want to get involved in this ministry effort, knowing that we are really making a difference to help contribute towards our building fund to help contribute to know that their money is going 100% towards a dream, a vision, a goal of having a permanent location here in Horry County,” Fields said.

Meals on Wheels is looking to collect $400,000 to begin the building process. Fields said the money they need raised will be a lot, but he believes they can do it.

“The cost is astronomical, but it’s achievable,” he said. “And so we want to start a mark, if we could just raise $400,000 to purchase land, and that would get the process going.”

The organization prides themselves on knowing they are making a difference in the community. With the help of community members, as well as the volunteers, they are able to help change people’s lives.

“It just imprints on your heart that there are people that are being impacted by what we’re doing here in our community,” Fields said. “And we want everyone to know that we want everyone to feel like they can be connected and part of this as well.”

They have a vision to be planted in the community and want to build a legacy that will outlast them.

To help donate, click here.