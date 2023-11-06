HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The holiday season is here, but not everyone on the Grand Strand has someone to help them with food or other needs.

That’s where Meals on Wheels of Horry County’s “Adopt a Senior” Secret Santa program can help by pairing volunteers with those in need. CEO Michael Snuggs said Meals on Wheels has been doing the event for about five years and that it helps remind local seniors that they aren’t forgotten during the holidays.

Snuggs said the program feeds more than 500 grandparents each week and that 200 of them still have not been adopted.

He said anyone can sign up to help with deliveries. There’s a background check, but once that’s approved, volunteers are paired with a grandparent. Each volunteer receives their senior’s personalized wish list.

Snuggs said it’s a great way for people to get out, be engaged and give back to their community.

“Whatever they might need, you know,” Snuggs said. “In some cases, it’s just the flat sheets and not a fitted sheet. That threw me off when I heard it the first time, but it’s because one of our grandparents didn’t have any legs, and for her, it’s easier to just put the flat sheet on the bed and get onto the bed. So, it’s truly needs that these folks have, and some wants.”

