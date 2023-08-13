HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry County is partnering with 5 Star Home Care and Southern Urgent Care to provide blankets for seniors in the community.

The three organizations have a goal of delivering blankets to 500 seniors in the community, but they need help.

“It’s really inspiring and moving to know that something like a blanket or a teddy bear can change someone’s outlook on life,” said Michael Snuggs, CEO of Meals on Wheels of Horry County.

Meals on Wheels is a faith-based nonprofit that provides five free meals per week to hundreds of seniors in the community who are isolated, terminally-ill and homebound.

Meals on Wheels has partnered with 5 Star Home Care and Southern Urgent Care for a number of years.

A “special delivery” happens each month for people affectionally called grandparents.

“So, that’s how the partnership for this came about,” Snuggs said. “They know we do our special deliveries and they said ‘hey, we want to do the blankets for September because it’s starting to move into that cold season.'”

When Meals on Wheels first started, it only served about 35 people per week. Now, that number is up to 500.

To keep up with the growth, the staff needs to find a new, permanent home.

“If the community donates to our building fund, for every donation to that building they will provide one blanket and our goal is 500 blankets,” Snuggs said.

Snuggs said there is always going to be a need, and he is thankful for any help they can get.

“It’s a need, and as a retirement community, the need is only going to get greater and greater,” he said.

To help donate to the building fund, click here.