HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry County is preparing to put on its Second Annual Fundraiser Gala Event in a few weeks.

The gala for grandparents is set for Sept. 8, and Meals on Wheels is asking people to come out, support the cause and have a good time.

Meals on Wheels is a faith-based nonprofit that provides five free meals a week to more than 500 people in the community.

To keep up with the growth, they need to find a new home, one that will be permanent and have a lasting impact. The gala will raise money for the bigger building.

About 300 people attended the event last year.

“It’s $125 a person, but like I said, you get adult beverages, you get a meal, you get raffle tickets for some really great prizes and you get to help our cause,” CEO Michael Snuggs said. “And that’s raising money to build this forever home and help thousands of seniors to come.”

When Meals on Wheels first started, they were only serving about 35 people per week. That number is now up to 500, which is why they need a larger facility.

“Based on the numbers and research that I’ve done in the last few weeks, there’s about 4,800 seniors that could qualify for our services and everything we do is for free and we are 100% locally funded, so we need the help and support of our community,” Snuggs said.

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Barefoot Conference Center. To purchase tickets, click here.