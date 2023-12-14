HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County will send our their last meals on Friday as they continue to search for a new location.

“Pray that Jesus provides us with a place soon,” the organization posted on Facebook. “If we have to purchase frozen meals in January it will cost us between $6,000 and $12,000 a week.”

The organization announced at the end of November that it would be suspending its services on Dec. 15 amid a search for a new location.

The organization received a $75,000 challenge grant from an anonymous donor in September as it faced a December deadline to find a new home as a result of a 100% increase in rent, officials said. The grant was to have been paid if Meals on Wheels could successfully raise sufficient funds from other sources.

At the time, officials said Meals on Wheels said had gone from serving 300 meals per week to 2,500, an 800% increase.

Meals on Wheels is currently located in Conway at the corner of Singleton Ridge Road and Highway 501 in the Food Lion plaza.

To learn more about how you can donate to Meals on Wheels, click here.