HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meet Joe Phelan, the man who goes around to local golf courses in the Grand Strand and reviews their hot dogs and makes posts on social media.

Joe Phelan said he started Turndawgz in May after the idea came to him one day while he was driving home from school. He decided to review hot dogs and post them online as a means to make himself and other people laugh.

The brand is growing, and Phelan said he has merchandise from polo shirts to hats.

Phelan said there are three major things that he thinks make a good hot dog — chili, a hot dog made to the right temperature and a warmed bun. To ensure you don’t get points deducted from your rating, your hot dog must have chili. He called chili an essential to a good hot dog.

So far in his journey, Phelan said the best hot dog he has tasted in the Grand Strand was from River Club at Litchfield by the Sea in Pawleys Island. He said the hot dogs are good, the chili seems to be homemade and the customer service is great.

To watch Joe’s reviews, you can follow him on TikTok and Instagram at Turndawgz!