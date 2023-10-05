HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Midway Fire Rescue firefighter died in a crash on Thursday, the department said on Facebook.

Garrett Coyne was a firefighter and AEMT, the department said.

“We ask that our community, fellow brothers and sisters please keep our department, Garrett’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we mourn,” the post reads. “You will be dearly missed by many, Garrett.”

Coyne, 28, was from Murrells Inlet, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. He died at the scene when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.