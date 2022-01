HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing man may potentially be in danger due to cold weather, according to a social media post Friday by the Horry County Police Department.

Ralph Whitehead, 61, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Friday near Camden Drive outside of Myrtle Beach. He was wearing black pants and a blue-toned gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 248-1520.