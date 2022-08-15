HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set in Horry County for a woman charged in the 2008 death of her newborn.

The trial for Jennifer Sahr, who is charged with homicide by child abuse in what has come to be known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case, is scheduled for the week of Oct. 10, according to a trial roster released on Monday by the Horry County Clerk of Courts.

According to authorities, utility workers found the baby boy in December 2008 wrapped in a tote bag in the woods in an area off Highway 544 on Meadowbrook Drive outside of Conway.

More than a decade passed before members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested Sahr in March 2020 in North Myrtle Beach. An arrest warrant said the child was born alive and was still alive when it was abandoned.

“Baby Boy Horry” and another infant, “Baby Grace” were remembered at a memorial in December 2020 after Sahr’s arrest.

Count on News13 for updates.