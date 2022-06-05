HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A moment of silence is planned Sunday afternoon for an Horry County Department corporal killed in the line of duty more than two decades ago.

Cpl. Dennis Lyden will be remembered at 3:53 p.m., 22 years after his death, HCPD said in a Facebook post.

“His memory lives on among our members, current and retired, who vividly recall his enduring smile and willingness to help others,” HCPD said in the post. “Though he may be gone, he remains, in many ways, a mentor to us still.”

Lyden was killed on June 5, 2000, when he was knocked unconscious with his own flashlight and then shot in the head with his own pistol during a traffic stop involving a suspicious vehicle on Highway 544.

James N. Bryant III, now 51, was arrested the following day and convicted in 2001 of murder and armed robbery and given a death sentence.

As of April, he was one of 35 prisoners on death row in South Carolina.

“Thank you, Corporal. You will always be part of #TeamHorry and we’re doing our best to ensure even the newest among our ranks know how much you loved being a community police officer,” HCPD said.

