NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Monday After the Masters has returned to the Grand Strand after two years of being put on pause.

The three-day event started Saturday at The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort.

The event has turned into a huge golf tournament over the years, generating millions of dollars for The Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation.

“I am thrilled to be hosting Monday After the Masters still after all these years,” Mark Bryan, Hootie & the Blowfish bandmember said.

After a two-year halt due to COVID-19, the event officially made its return to North Myrtle Beach. Tournament organizer, Paul Graham, is more than happy to see it back in action.

“I don’t always like to use this word, but it is a little surreal,” Graham said. “You feel like you’re almost starting over so physically, it’s a bit, emotionally, it’s a lot a bit.”

The money raised goes towards the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation with a major focus on public education in South Carolina.

“[We are] trying to make it as good as we can for the next generation,” Bryan said. “South Carolina has always struggled with education, so there’s any way we can help and we’re in that position to help them, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

That’s what draws in so many celebrities and professionals.

“To have this much fun and be able to raise money for the kids is awesome,” professional golfer, John Daly, said.

“I just love participating and being involved in anything that can help kids or whatever is happening in that community that needs help,” former Dallas Cowboys player, Ed Jones, said.

But while the course was packed with players, the one thing missing this year were the fans. General admission tickets were not sold.

“It was kind of a financial drain on us and now that we moved to two days that financial drain becomes even bigger,” Graham said. “So, basically we’re telling people we just want to try it for one year.”

Monday After the Masters also benefits the South Carolina Junior Golf Association.

The three-day event wrapped up Monday night with a Hootie & the Blowfish and friends concert.