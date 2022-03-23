MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand and Pee Dee transit agencies are reporting increased ridership that is close to, if not higher, than pre-pandemic levels.

PDRTA, which services the Pee Dee region, reported three straight months of year-over-year increases between 10% and 15%.

“We had a significant decrease in ridership during the pandemic, but things have certainly took a turn,” Executive Director Don Strickland said.

Strickland said the Florence area transit system is close to returning to pre-COVID volumes while some rural routes are beating pre-pandemic figures.

Strickland said he expects the ridership growth to last into the summer months.

“I just anticipate continued growth, and obviously with fuel prices where they are now, it’s just a smarter option for a lot of folks to be able to save a little money for some of the vital expenses that they have to cover each month,” Strickland said.

Coast RTA, which serves Horry and Georgetown counties, had 37,000 riders in February. Brian Piascik, the general and CEO, said that figure shows a ridership increase close to 20% higher than in February 2020.

“That 37,000 is the highest we’ve ever had in February since I’ve been here, so the last seven years,” Piascik said.

He said there are several factors leading to the ridership increase on top of a return to normalcy.

“At least half of that is probably just rebound, and the other half would be additional service and not having fares,” Piascik said.

Coast RTA has not been charging riders its $1.50 base fare for several months as the agency gets ready to implement a new fare-collection system.

Piascik said it will be contactless once cash payments are phased out. Coast RTA is targeting June 1 as the start date for fare collection.

Piascik said he expects an initial ridership dip with the return of fare collection.

“Once we get used to it, it’s not an exorbitant fare, the ridership would come back,” Piascik said.