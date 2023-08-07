HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 3,500 Horry Electric customers are without power, according to the utility’s outage website.

The website showed about 3,700 people were without power as of about 9:25 p.m. The majority of the outages seemed to be in the Longs area near Highway 9.

Courtesy: Horry Electric

No reason for the outage was given on the company’s website, but the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Horry County until midnight.

