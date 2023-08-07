HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 3,500 Horry Electric customers are without power, according to the utility’s outage website.
The website showed about 3,700 people were without power as of about 9:25 p.m. The majority of the outages seemed to be in the Longs area near Highway 9.
No reason for the outage was given on the company’s website, but the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Horry County until midnight.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.