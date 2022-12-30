COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WBTW) — A motion was filed Wednesday in federal court in Colorado seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a former Horry County Schools employee accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020.

The Gazette newspaper in Colorado Springs reported the motion on Thursday. It was filed by attorneys representing El Paso County and two sheriff’s deputies, and a magistrate judge Shane has not yet issued a ruling.

Letecia Stauch filed the lawsuit on Sept. 22 in El Paso County alleging violations of her Constitutional rights while in jail because she was denied kosher meals and proper medical treatment.

Gannon Stauch disappeared in early 2020 in El Paso, Colorado, and his body was later found in March 2020 in Florida. Letecia Stauch was arrested the same month in Myrtle Beach and then extradited to Colorado to face a murder charge. If convicted, she could be sentenced to life in prison.

Stauch initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. Her trial is scheduled for March 20.

Stauch faces a second case, in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail in May 2020. According to an affidavit, El Paso County deputies were notified by another inmate that Stauch gave her letters containing written plans for escape.