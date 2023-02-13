HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver died late Sunday night after crashing on Kings Road near Highway 17, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 11:20 p.m. while the 2004 Suzuki was traveling south on Kings Road about 2.6 miles north of Myrtle Beach, SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit a curb, throwing the driver off the bike and into a street sign.

The driver was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center, Ridgeway said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.