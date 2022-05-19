HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash early Thursday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 Thursday morning.

The motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson, according to authorities. They were traveling south on Highway 57 near Old Wampee Road when they ran off the road to the right and hit a ditch.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries. Their name has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.