HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on Highway 319 in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened about 2:30 p.m. on Field Woods Drive when a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road and flipped multiple times, SCHP Master Trooper David Jones said. The driver was pronounced deads after being taken to a local hospital.
The driver has not been identified, and no additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.