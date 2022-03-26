HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on Highway 319 in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. on Field Woods Drive when a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road and flipped multiple times, SCHP Master Trooper David Jones said. The driver was pronounced deads after being taken to a local hospital.

The driver has not been identified, and no additional information was immediately available.