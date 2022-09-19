HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Sunday evening after colliding with an SUV, on Highway 45 near Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Strickland Drive when a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Highway 45 and a 2021 Jeep going south collided while the motorcycle was trying to pass the Jeep, SCHP Cpl. David Jones said.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene, Jones said. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

No additional details were immediately available.

